Utilities stocks lift Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.44% lower at 15,811.47
Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:18pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan markets closed higher on Monday, driven by gains in utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.44% lower at 15,811.47 points.

Nation Lanka Finance and Alpha Fire Services were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share index, up 100% and 12.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 89.5 million shares from 125.5 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares fall as IT, consumer staples drag

The equity market’s turnover advanced to 2.79 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.31 million) from 2.44 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 314.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.58 billion rupees, the data showed.

