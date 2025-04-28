AIRLINK 164.58 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.41%)
Pakistan

Seven killed, 17 injured in South Waziristan explosion

BR Web Desk Published 28 Apr, 2025 05:03pm

At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, according to police officials.

According to the police, the device was planted and detonated remotely at the office of a local peace committee leader in the Wana Bazaar area of the district.

The police said that the powerful explosion razed the office to the ground, trapping several individuals under the debris, including the peace committee leader, Commander Saifur Rehman.

At least 4 dead, 20 injured as blast rips through Darul Uloom Haqqania in KP’s Nowshera

Rescue operations were underway, and all injured persons had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana for medical treatment. The condition of some of the injured was reported to be critical.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

JUI district chief among four injured in IED blast at mosque

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and prayed for the souls of the deceased and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

“Those who harm innocent and unarmed civilians are enemies of humanity and will pay a heavy price,” the prime minister said in a statement.

He reiterated the government’s and security forces’ unwavering resolve to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

