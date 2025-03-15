AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-15

JUI district chief among four injured in IED blast at mosque

Published March 15, 2025

PESHAWAR: Four people including a district chief of JUI-F sustained injuries in an explosion inside a mosque at Azam Warsak locality in district Lower South Waziristan on Friday.

District Police Officer, Lower Waziristan Tribal District, Asif Bahadar told media that the blast was triggered through explosive device planted inside the mosque. The injured were rushed to hospital.

He said the apparent target of the attack was Maulana Abdullah Nadeem, the Khateeb of the mosque and Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Wana.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP Zulfiqar Hameed has confirmed the identification of suicide bombers involved in the recent attacks on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera and in Bannu.

Speaking to the media, IGP Hameed stated that investigations into both incidents are ongoing adding that CCTV footage from both sites has been secured, and the suicide bombers were identified through forensic analysis of their remains.

He also revealed that the vehicles used in the Bannu attack have been tracked, and foreign-made weapons were utilised in the incident.

“We are investigating the origin of the weapons and how they entered the country,” he said.

The police chief added that compensation cheques of one million rupees each have been provided to the families of the 12 martyrs of the Bannu blast.

Highlighting efforts to restore security, the IGP disclosed that over 100 suspects involved in disturbing peace in Kurram have been arrested. He said that terrorist elements have started to emerge in the Kurram incidents, and a separate strategy has been devised to address the situation.

He expressed hope for sustainable peace in Kurram, adding that the Safe City Project has been approved and is expected to be completed within a few months.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

JUI F IED blast KP police Mosque Maulana Abdullah Nadeem

