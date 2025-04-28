AIRLINK 165.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.1%)
BOP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.16%)
CNERGY 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 87.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.62%)
FCCL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.47%)
HUBC 139.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.91%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
MLCF 68.80 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.99%)
OGDC 209.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.45%)
PAEL 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
POWER 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.43%)
PPL 162.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.82%)
PRL 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.9%)
PTC 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.24%)
SEARL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.8%)
SSGC 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.14%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TPLP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
WTL 1.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 12,181 Decreased By -145.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 36,445 Decreased By -358.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 115,380 Decreased By -89.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,506 Decreased By -57 (-0.16%)
Markets

China, HK stocks flat; rebound fades in absence of fresh stimulus to counter US tariffs

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 11:18am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks barely moved on Monday after Beijing pledged to stabilise capital markets without announcing fresh stimulus to counter higher US tariffs.

Asia shares edge up; dollar at mercy of US trade whims

  • Buoyed by state-backed buying, the China market has bounced roughly 8% since early April, when US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” slammed global shares.

  • But the rebound is losing steam in the absence of additional policy support from Beijing, or visibility on whether China and the US will begin trade talks, let alone reach a deal.

  • Both China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index ended the morning session roughly flat.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index was also little moved.

  • China’s top policymakers pledged on Friday to support firms and workers most affected by the impact of triple-digit US tariffs and urged the country to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

  • The ruling Communist Party’s Politburo also vowed to stabilise and invigorate capital markets, but there was no announcement of additional support measures.

  • Beijing’s stabilisation efforts have put a floor under Chinese shares, but extending the headroom requires either massive capital inflows, or “really good news to rebuild confidence” sapped by the Sino-US trade war, said Zheshang Securities strategist Wang Daqi.

  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday did not back President Donald Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China were under way and said he did not know if the US president had talked to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

  • Beijing called on Washington to remove the tariffs to create space for talks while also granting some exemptions on US imports from 125% counter-tariffs.

  • China’s artificial intelligence and chip-making stocks rose after Chinese President Xi urged efforts to promote the development of AI and chip-making technologies.

  • Property shares tumbled on dashed hopes for fresh, imminent monetary easing.

