AIRLINK 169.40 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.47%)
BOP 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
CNERGY 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CPHL 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
FCCL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.39%)
FFL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
FLYNG 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
HUBC 140.98 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.14%)
HUMNL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.56%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.71%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
MLCF 69.61 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.19%)
OGDC 213.44 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.5%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.51%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
POWER 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.77%)
PPL 165.16 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
PRL 29.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
PTC 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
SEARL 89.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
SSGC 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.46%)
SYM 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
TPLP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
TRG 65.13 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,339 Increased By 12.1 (0.1%)
BR30 37,011 Increased By 207.7 (0.56%)
KSE100 116,626 Increased By 1156.3 (1%)
KSE30 35,932 Increased By 369.5 (1.04%)
Asia shares edge up; dollar at mercy of US trade whims

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SYDNEY: Asian share markets and the dollar made a cautious start on Monday as confusion over U.S. trade policy showed little sign of easing, in a week packed with major economic data and mega-tech earnings.

While U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed progress is being made on trade with China, and many other countries, actual evidence is lacking. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent failed on Sunday to back Trump’s assertion that tariff talks with China were under way.

“The uncertainty itself is at least as damaging as the tariffs themselves, hurting the U.S. economy at least as much as the rest of the world,” said Christian Keller, head of economics research at Barclays.

“Even if the ongoing earnings season still shows robust numbers, many companies will likely prepare to hunker down until visibility improves,” he warned. “This makes a recession increasingly likely.”

Early action in markets was light, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging up 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9%, while South Korea firmed 0.2%.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 0.3%, while FTSE futures and DAX futures both rose 0.2%.

Going the other way, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.4% in early trade, while Nasdaq futures eased 0.5%.

The S&P has bounced almost 12% from the April 8 trough, but remains 10% below its peak.

Corporate earnings have been generally supportive, with gains of more than 9%, though BofA noted 64% of companies had beat on EPS compared to 71% the previous quarter.

About 180 S&P 500 companies representing over 40% of the index’s market value report this week, including mega-caps Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

The week is also packed with economic news including U.S. employment, gross domestic product and core inflation.

Payrolls are seen rising 135,000 and inflation is expected to ease, but there is much more uncertainty about GDP given a surge in gold imports will bias the headline number lower.

Stocks, dollar eye weekly rise on Trump’s tariff backdown

The median forecast is for a meagre 0.4% annualised growth, but the Atlanta Fed GDP Now measure has it at -0.4% excluding gold.

Dollar held hostage

The jobs number is the more timely release and should help refine market wagers on Federal Reserve policy, with futures currently implying a 64% chance of a rate cut in June and 85 basis points of easing by year-end.

“We expect another solid non-farm payrolls figure, pushing back against expectations that the Fed will ease policy in June,” said Jonas Goltermann, deputy chief markets economist at Capital Economics.

If correct, that would aid the dollar’s bounce from recent three-year lows, he added. “But the Trump administration’s unconventional approach across a range of policy areas will probably cause some longer-lasting damage to confidence in the U.S. as a safe haven,” he warned.

“The greenback is still hostage to the administration’s whims.”

The dollar index was steady at 99.695 , above last week’s low of 97.923, while the euro held at $1.1350 and short of its recent top at $1.15783.

Consumer price data for Germany and the euro zone due this week are expected to show a further dip in headline inflation, adding to expectations the European Central Bank will cut rates again at its June meeting.

The Bank of Japan meets this week and is considered certain to hold rates at 0.5%, given the economic and trade uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs argues against another hike.

The dollar has edged up to 143.65 yen , from last week’s seven-month low of 139.89, but remains just over 4% lower for April so far.

Treasuries have also steadied in the wake of Trump’s assurance he would not try and fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, leaving 10-year yields at 4.235% compared to the April top of 4.592%.

The tentative improvement in risk sentiment saw gold ease back to $3,307 an ounce , from its all-time peak of $3,500.

Oil prices made a quiet start, having been pressured in recent weeks by worries of a global economic slowdown and plans for increased supply from OPEC.

Brent rose 13 cents to $66.98 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 7 cents to $63.09 per barrel.

