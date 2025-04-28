AIRLINK 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.23%)
BOP 9.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.24%)
CNERGY 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
CPHL 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
FCCL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.5%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
FLYNG 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
HUBC 141.38 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.43%)
HUMNL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
MLCF 70.20 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (4.06%)
OGDC 213.00 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.3%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PAEL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-2.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
POWER 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PPL 164.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.39%)
PRL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
PTC 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
SEARL 89.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.28%)
SSGC 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
SYM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
TPLP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.45%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,336 Increased By 9.8 (0.08%)
BR30 36,990 Increased By 187.2 (0.51%)
KSE100 116,590 Increased By 1121 (0.97%)
KSE30 35,943 Increased By 380.5 (1.07%)
India rupee, bonds to be guided by fallout from Kashmir attack

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2025 07:37am

MUMBAI: The path for Indian rupee and government bonds this week hinges on the geopolitical fallout from the militant attack in Kashmir, traders said.

India has said there were Pakistani elements in the April 22 attack, when militants shot 26 men in a meadow in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir, and Islamabad has denied any involvement.

The nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India keeping a critical river water-sharing treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines, among other steps.

Fears of fresh tensions with long-time rival and neighbour Pakistan spooked markets last week.

On Friday, the rupee swung between 85.09 and 85.65 to the dollar and closed at 85.45. Stocks declined 0.7%-0.9% while the 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 4 basis points to end at 6.3645%.

Friday’s trade underscored the market’s concern over the potential fallout from the Kashmir attack, Kunal Kurani, Assistant Vice President at Mecklai Financial, said. “For now, the rupee’s near-term range is 85.00 to 85.70.

That could shift if there are significant developments.“

Currency traders will also keenly watch U.S. tariff headlines, after there were signs of a de-escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China.

A positive shift in trade negotiations could support the dollar, while a lack of progress or negative headlines would likely pressure it lower.

Indian rupee falls amid rising tensions with Pakistan after Kashmir attack

Meanwhile, traders expect that India’s benchmark bond yield to hover between 6.30% and 6.40% this week, with any flare up in tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals resulting in a break to the upside.

The yield has been on a downtrend recently due to expectations of more rate cuts from the domestic central bank and its assurance on a banking system liquidity surplus.

The Reserve Bank of India will buy 200 billion rupees of bonds this week. It has bought nearly 3.7 trillion rupees of bonds in the first four months of 2025.

“A rate cut in June appears to be a done deal barring some severe dislocation in global markets that adversely affects EM currencies like rupee,” ICICI Securities Primary Dealership said.

Indian rupee

