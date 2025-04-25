AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee falls amid rising tensions with Pakistan after Kashmir attack

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2025 10:01pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended weaker in a volatile session on Friday as investors stayed cautious amid fears of an escalation in tensions with Pakistan after a militant attack in Kashmir earlier this week.

The rupee ended 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar at 85.45 compared with its previous close of 85.26. It moved between 85.09 and 85.6550 on Friday.

The local unit dropped about 0.1% week-on-week.

The rupee’s “inability” to rise above its key psychological level of 85 and month-end dollar payments “exacerbated” its downward move, a trader with a private bank said.

Indian stock markets dropped on Friday, significantly underperforming other Asian equity indexes on growing fears of further tensions with neighbouring Pakistan.

The nuclear-armed nations have unleashed a raft of measures against each other, with India keeping a critical river water-sharing treaty in abeyance and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines, among other steps.

There have been calls for and fears that India could conduct a military strike in Pakistani territory as it did in 2019.

India working to ensure ‘not even a drop’ of water goes to Pakistan, minister says

The Indian army chief is expected to review security arrangements in Kashmir on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that New Delhi will pursue Kashmir attackers to “the ends of the earth”.

“The forex market is perplexed with the increased geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, which is why there was a bout of dollar buying,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

USD/INR forward premiums and implied volatility rose on concerns over brewing tensions between the countries.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee falls amid rising tensions with Pakistan after Kashmir attack

Late-session buying saves the day, KSE-100 closes higher by 450 points

Indian airlines to suffer higher costs, detours in ban from Pakistan airspace

SBP injects massive Rs11.85 trillion into banking system for up to 14 days

UN urges Pakistan, India to have ‘maximum restraint’ after Pahalgam attack

6 terrorists killed, 4 injured in Bannu operation, says ISPR

India working to ensure ‘not even a drop’ of water goes to Pakistan, minister says

Beijing accuses Washington of ‘misleading the public’ about trade talks

Senate passes resolution saying misadventure by India will be met with swift, decisive response

US condemns attack in Pahalgam, says not taking a position on IIOJK

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Read more stories