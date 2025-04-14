Country-wide shutter-down strike on 22nd: JI holds massive ‘Gaza Solidarity March’

KARACHI: In a strong display of solidarity with Gaza, Karachi saw a massive turnout on Sunday as Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organized a large-scale solidarity march on Shahrah-e-Faisal against the continuing bloodshed in Palestine.

The protest, called by JI’s Central Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, drew hundreds of thousands of Karachiites including women, children, senior citizens, and representatives from various professional bodies — lawyers, teachers, traders, doctors, and others — who pledged their support for the Palestinian cause.

One of the two tracks of Shahrah-e-Faisal was dedicated exclusively for women and children. The march also featured sculptures symbolizing the innocent child victims of Gaza, placed beneath the overhead bridge, alongside large screens that highlighted the Israeli atrocities.

In his keynote address, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lauded Karachi for once again standing as the voice of the entire Muslim world. Condemning the U.S.-backed Israeli bombardment, he highlighted the staggering death toll of approximately 70,000 people in Gaza, the majority being women and children.

He lambasted the United Nations for its inaction, accusing it of issuing “useless resolutions and statements” while Israel, backed by the U.S., continued its ruthless military campaign against Palestinians.

Warning the Muslim world’s leadership, he pointed to history as evidence that once Israel is done with Gaza, it will turn its aggression elsewhere in the Muslim world. He criticized Israel’s military, asserting that its forces specialize in the genocide of innocents but cannot withstand Palestine’s freedom fighters.

The JI chief reiterated his call for Pakistan’s political and military leadership to take decisive global action. He urged them to unite like-minded nations and strategize against what he termed a “horrible bloodbath” in Gaza, emphasizing that no effort is too small — whether it’s donations, a tweet, a video message, or a personal call.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman argued that the world cannot be ruled by sheer force, adding that even within the U.S., around 50% of citizens now support Palestine and Hamas. Citing international laws, he declared Hamas’ armed resistance as “totally legal and legitimate” in the face of occupation.

Addressing Pakistan’s rulers, he urged them to abandon “hypocrisy” and act decisively, rejecting the usual excuse of economic interests. He recalled that Pakistan’s founders had rejected recognition of Israel, asserting: “Our soul is not for sale.”

“The history won’t forgive you,” he warned the country’s leadership if they failed to act.

Calling on citizens to sustain the economic boycott of Israeli-linked and Western products, he asserted that Western-designed platforms would continue to be weaponized against Muslims, but economic resistance could hit back.

He also announced a countrywide shutter-down strike on April 22, approved by Palestinian leadership, and shared that he had written letters to Muslim world leaders, urging them to forge joint measures for Gaza.

In his address, JI Sindh Ameer Kashif Saeed Shaikh stressed the importance of joint action and reviving the spirit of Jihad and righteous struggle. JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the Muslim Ummah was never helpless, as a Muslim’s ultimate reliance is on Allah Almighty. He criticized Muslim world rulers for their “cowardice and spineless character,” despite their military strength.

Other prominent leaders addressed the marchers, including Saifuddin Advocate, Minority leader Younous Sohan Advocate, student leader Abish Siddiqui, Alquds Ittehadul Muslameen Chairman Shaikh Marwan Abulaas, Dr Zohair Naji, Majlis Wahdatul Muslameen leader Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi, among others.

The march also saw the participation of notable personalities including traders’ leader Atiq Mir and JUI-P leader Jameel Rathore, along with a large number of Karachi’s citizens.

