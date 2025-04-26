AIRLINK 167.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.89%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
CPHL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.83%)
FCCL 44.99 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.41%)
FFL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
HUBC 140.20 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.62%)
HUMNL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.54%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
MLCF 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (4.03%)
OGDC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.86%)
PACE 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.32%)
PAEL 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
PIBTL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
POWER 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
PPL 163.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.45%)
PRL 29.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.44%)
PTC 21.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
SEARL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.17%)
SSGC 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
SYM 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.14%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.92%)
TRG 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-26

China, HK stocks register gains on tariff relief

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2025 02:57am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks edged up on Friday, registering their second consecutive weekly gains, as the US and China both softened their attitudes towards a full-on trade war to investors’ relief.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index rose less than 0.1% at close, while the Shanghai Composite index was little changed.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.3% in Hong Kong. That took the gains for the holiday-shortened week to 2.7%, the best performance in nearly two months.

All three indexes notched up a second week of gains and stood near their highest levels since April 3, when US President Donald Trump announced “reciprocal tariffs” on US imports and triggered a market rout across the globe.

Beijing has granted some exemptions on US imports from its 125% tariffs in an effort to mitigate the economic fallout from the trade war, Reuters reported on Friday. That follows a shift in tone from the White House this week, which is considering easing tensions with China. US President Donald Trump also said on Thursday that trade talks between the two countries were underway.

Also lifting the mood, the Politburo of China’s Communist Party said on Friday that it will support firms and workers most affected by the impact of US tariffs, and ease monetary policy to maintain stability at home.

Still, markets will stay cautious and remain in wait-and-see mode at the moment given the recent volatility, said Eugene Hsiao, head of China equity strategy at Macquarie Capital, Hong Kong. Tech shares lifted both onshore and offshore markets on Friday. The CSI Artificial Intelligence Index added 1% and the chip sector sub-index erased earlier losses to climb 0.2%.

CSI300 Index HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks register gains on tariff relief

Trade tensions to affect Pakistan more in region: IMF

IWT suspension an act of war: FO

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.92pc

Canals project: PM summons CCI meeting on May 2

Gwadar Port: SRO issued to allow potassium sulphate export

Rs91bn projects referred to Ecnec: CDWP clears three projects worth Rs10.053bn

Hydel projects: KP seeks tax relief on par with private sector & AJK

Customs values of used computers, accessories decreased

Senate vows befitting response to any misadventure

PIA sell-off process must be completed on time: PM

Read more stories