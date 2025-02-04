Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

In a bid to expand local electric vehicle (EV) production, the government has granted licenses to 57 EV manufacturers, reported Radio Pakistan Tuesday.

“The government is focusing on expanding local EV production, with licenses issued to 55 manufacturers for two and three-wheelers, and two for the assembly of four-wheelers,” read the report.

As per the report, a plan is also under consideration for establishing charging stations, including fast chargers and battery swapping stations, it said.

“Under the new EV policy, there are offers for free registration and exemption from annual token fees and toll taxes.”

Moreover, there is a plan to establish at least one EV zone in each province, including Islamabad, the report added.

Facing limited foreign exchange flows and growing environmental concerns, the government has been rapidly promoting renewable infrastructure.

Recently, the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change in its meeting pressed for stronger renewable energy (RE) and EV initiatives to combat the climate crisis.

During the meeting, Senator Sherry Rehman “criticised Pakistan’s lagging EV production, noting that only 60,000 EVs have been produced against a 600,000 target”.

Meanwhile, last month, the government decided to cut the tariff for EV charging stations by 45%.

“The government has decided to reduce the electricity tariff for charging stations by 45%, lowering it from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40,” said Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Leghari, in a press conference.

He said that the decision will pave the way for expansion of charging stations, and increase EV adoption in Pakistan.

“This decision will enable individuals to start a battery charging business even in small shops within their neighbourhoods. You will receive an approval [No Objection Certificate] within 15 days for setting up a charging station through an e-portal,” he added.

The energy minister also urged international financial institutions to facilitate Pakistan in this regard through green financing.