AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 04:24pm

In a bid to expand local electric vehicle (EV) production, the government has granted licenses to 57 EV manufacturers, reported Radio Pakistan Tuesday.

“The government is focusing on expanding local EV production, with licenses issued to 55 manufacturers for two and three-wheelers, and two for the assembly of four-wheelers,” read the report.

As per the report, a plan is also under consideration for establishing charging stations, including fast chargers and battery swapping stations, it said.

“Under the new EV policy, there are offers for free registration and exemption from annual token fees and toll taxes.”

Moreover, there is a plan to establish at least one EV zone in each province, including Islamabad, the report added.

Facing limited foreign exchange flows and growing environmental concerns, the government has been rapidly promoting renewable infrastructure.

Recently, the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change in its meeting pressed for stronger renewable energy (RE) and EV initiatives to combat the climate crisis.

During the meeting, Senator Sherry Rehman “criticised Pakistan’s lagging EV production, noting that only 60,000 EVs have been produced against a 600,000 target”.

Meanwhile, last month, the government decided to cut the tariff for EV charging stations by 45%.

“The government has decided to reduce the electricity tariff for charging stations by 45%, lowering it from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40,” said Federal Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Leghari, in a press conference.

He said that the decision will pave the way for expansion of charging stations, and increase EV adoption in Pakistan.

“This decision will enable individuals to start a battery charging business even in small shops within their neighbourhoods. You will receive an approval [No Objection Certificate] within 15 days for setting up a charging station through an e-portal,” he added.

The energy minister also urged international financial institutions to facilitate Pakistan in this regard through green financing.

renewable energy auto sector EV Electrical Vehicles Pakistan’s energy sector Pakistan auto sector EV manufacturer

Comments

200 characters
Rebirth Feb 04, 2025 04:39pm
Firstly, we don’t have enough electricity to charge anything but even if we do, we can’t have two or three wheelers. The policy must be restricted to 4 wheelers and the government must act on it now.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes 810 points lower

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Crude prices fall on US-China trade clash

Public holiday: PSX, SBP to remain closed on Wednesday, February 05

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

Read more stories