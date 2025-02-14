AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.05%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.42%)
CNERGY 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 36.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.14%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FLYNG 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.43%)
HUBC 130.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
MLCF 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
OGDC 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.66%)
PACE 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.92%)
PAEL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
PPL 174.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.34 (-2.43%)
PRL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.47%)
PTC 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.01%)
SEARL 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-8.89%)
SYM 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.91%)
TPLP 12.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
TRG 67.61 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,822 Decreased By -85.2 (-0.72%)
BR30 35,019 Decreased By -534.5 (-1.5%)
KSE100 112,302 Decreased By -262.2 (-0.23%)
KSE30 34,980 Decreased By -113.7 (-0.32%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSO (Pakistan State Oil Company Limited) 338.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.7% HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited) 130.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.1%

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 14 Feb, 2025 03:18pm

HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), is entering into a collaboration agreement with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure at PSO locations across Pakistan.

The IPP shared the development in notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“Hub Power Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hub Power Company Limited, through its newly incorporated subsidiary HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (Hubco Green), is entering into a new line of business which pertains to establishing and operating electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including but not limited to, importing, manufacturing, and assembling charging accessories.

“With respect to the aforesaid, Hubco Green is entering into a collaboration agreement with Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (“PSO”) for the installation of EV charging infrastructure at numerous PSO locations across Pakistan,” read the notice.

PSO is the largest fuel marketing company in the country.

Last month, Hubco Green inaugurated its first EV Charging Station at Ocean Mall, Karachi.

The company, which aims to become Pakistan’s largest EV Charging Network, shared back then that it plans to establish advanced and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the country, including motorways, highways, major cities and destination charging avenues including upscale malls and commercial areas.

It said that the automotive landscape is rapidly evolving with the introduction of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)) globally.

While the NEV market in Pakistan is in its nascent stages, there is a trajectory towards growth and expansion as part of the country’s draft National Electric Vehicle Policy (NEVP). This policy aims to have electric vehicles constitute 30% of new sales for passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 90% by 2040, it said.

Meanwhile, the government remains committed to expanding local EV production. Days ago, it granted licenses to 57 EV manufacturers, 55 for two and three-wheelers, and two for the assembly of four-wheelers.

renewable energy PSO electric vehicles psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies HUBCO Green EV charging EV infrastructure

Comments

200 characters

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

Read more stories