AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India PM vows to pursue Kashmir attackers to ‘ends of the Earth’

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2025 07:41pm
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Madhubani district of Bihar state, on April 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Madhubani district of Bihar state, on April 24, 2025. Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed on Thursday to punish all those responsible for the worst attack on civilians in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)for a quarter of a century.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after the killing of 26 men in the tourist hotpot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, plunging relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours to their lowest level in years.

“I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,” he said in his first speech since the attack in the Himalayan region. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth”.

Modi, who was speaking in Bihar state to launch development projects, first led two minutes of silence in memory of those killed, who were all Indian, except one Nepali.

Pakistan, which denies any role in the Pahalgam attack, held a rare national security meeting on Thursday after New Delhi issued a raft of punitive diplomatic measures.

Pakistan to give befitting response to any Indian misadventure, says Dar

That included suspending a Indus Waters treaty, the closure of the main land border crossing with Pakistan and downgrading diplomatic ties.

But the measures are largely symbolic, and some fear New Delhi’s diplomatic moves may just be an opening salvo – with the potential risk of military action.

‘Break the backbone’

“I say this unequivocally: whoever has carried out this attack, and the ones who devised it, will be made to pay beyond their imagination”, Modi said, speaking in Hindi in front of a large crowd.

Hundreds protest in Pakistan over India’s threats

“They will certainly pay. Whatever little land these terrorists have, it’s time to reduce it to dust. The willpower of 1.4 billion Indians will break the backbone of these terrorists.”

Modi finished his speech with rare comments in English, addressing an audience abroad.

“Terrorism will not go unpunished,” he said. “Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done.”

Indian security forces have launched a vast manhunt for the attackers, with large numbers of people detained in the operation.

Police have offered a two million rupee ($23,500) bounty for several men, who they say are members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group.

India Pakistan IIOJK Prime Minister Narendra Modi Indus Waters Treaty Pakistan India ties

Comments

200 characters

India PM vows to pursue Kashmir attackers to ‘ends of the Earth’

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Read more stories