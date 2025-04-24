AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
Apr 24, 2025
Pakistan

Hundreds protest in Pakistan over India’s threats

AFP Published 24 Apr, 2025 07:11pm
Activists of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League burn India’s national flag during an anti-India protest in Quetta on April 24, 2025. Photo: AFP
Activists of Pakistan Markazi Muslim League burn India’s national flag during an anti-India protest in Quetta on April 24, 2025. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Hundreds of Pakistanis joined protests across the country on Thursday, including in Azad Kashmir, to rage against Indian threats after a deadly attack on tourists across the contested border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to pursue and punish the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam on Tuesday, accusing Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism”.

The attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Muslim-majority Kashmir was the deadliest for a quarter of a century and marked a dramatic shift with the targeting of civilians instead of Indian security forces.

“If India wants to go to war, then come forward openly,” businessman Ajmal Baloch told AFP at a protest called by a religious party and attended by around 700 people Lahore, where the main border crossing with India is located.

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

India has said it will suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, which shares critical water between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, although it has no major means of restricting the river’s flow downstream to Pakistan.

However, protesters including Baloch raged against the “unacceptable” threat.

“Water is our right and, God willing, we will reclaim it, even if that means through war. We will not back down,” 25-year-old Muhammad Owais said.

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

Around 300 people brandishing placards carrying anti-India slogans marched through the main city of Muzaffarabad in Azad Kashmir.

“If India makes the mistake of attacking, the Pakistani Kashmiris will fight on the frontline, we’re ready to die for Pakistan,” said Shoukat Javed Mir, a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the region.

In Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, around 150 people staged a protest.

