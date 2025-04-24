Indian shares likely to open higher on hopes of easing trade tensions, FPI flows

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Thursday as foreign inflows and hopes of a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions could aid investor sentiment.

However, the trend through the day will likely be dictated by earnings from fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India, and the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,415.5 as of 8:01 a.m. IST, indicating a 0.3% rise for the Nifty 50 compared with Wednesday’s close of 24,328.95.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that high tariffs between the United States and China are not sustainable, signalling openness to de-escalating a trade war between the world’s two largest economies that has raised fears of recession.

That, coupled with U.S. President Donald Trump’s reassurances that he does not intend to fire the Federal Reserve Chair, pushed Wall Street higher overnight. Asian markets were mixed on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan trading 0.3% lower.

Back home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth 33.33 billion rupees ($389.7 million) on Wednesday, as per provisional data.

This was the sixth consecutive session of buying by FPIs in the country amid a weakening dollar and strong growth prospects for the Indian economy.

The dovish commentary from the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s April policy meeting, in which it cut rates by 25 basis points, is also likely to support the sentiments on the day.

The members of the rate-setting panel said inflation in India is expected to stay near target this fiscal year, providing space to support growth through further monetary easing.