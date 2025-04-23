AIRLINK 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.3%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.32%)
CPHL 92.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.09%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
FLYNG 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.54%)
HUBC 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-2.94%)
HUMNL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.65%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.34%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.45%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.62%)
SSGC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.21%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Markets

IT stocks power India’s stocks to their best close of 2025

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 04:28pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes ended Wednesday at their highest levels in 2025, led by a rally in information technology stocks after HCLTech’s encouraging forecast and hopes of a de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.

The Nifty 50 ended 0.67% higher at 24,328.95 and the BSE Sensex added 0.65% to 80,116.49.

The benchmarks logged their seventh straight session of gains, their second such streak in five weeks amid bouts of inflows from foreign investors, easing inflation and forecast for an above-average monsoon.

The possible unwinding of U.S. exceptionalism and dollar weakness may lead to some shifts in assets from the U.S. to the rest of the world, especially Asian equities, said Yi Ping Liao, portfolio manager and senior research analyst at Franklin Templeton Emerging Markets Equity.

“Within EM Asia, we think India is best positioned, as the economic drag from tariffs is limited given India’s large domestic market, and India may also be well-positioned to negotiate a trade deal for lower tariffs.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that he believed there will be a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, which helped boost investors’ sentiment.

Indian benchmarks likely to open flat on weak global sentiments

HCLTech jumped 7.7%, the most on the Nifty 50, as the IT services provider’s full-year revenue forecast outpaced analysts’ expectations and the outlook from its peers.

The IT index jumped 4.3%, its best day in nine months, lifted by the forecast and the news on the Sino-U.S. trade war, which has been weighing on the prospects for IT companies.

Meanwhile, financials fell 0.7%, snapping their seven-day rally to record highs due to likely profit-taking.

The broader mid- and small-caps rose 1.2% and 0.4%, respectively.

Among stocks, Waaree Energies jumped 15%, the most on the mid-cap index, after robust fourth-quarter earnings.

