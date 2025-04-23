Sri Lankan shares fall as IT, consumer staples drag

Sri Lankan shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday as weakness in information technology and consumer staples countered gains in materials and industrials.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% lower at 15,543.99 points.

Harischandra Mills and Lion Brewery were the top losers by index points, down 400 points and 62 points, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 38.48 million shares from 36.58 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as IT, consumer discretionary weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 991.44 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.26 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.05 billion rupees, the data showed.