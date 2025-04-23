AIRLINK 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.3%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.32%)
CPHL 92.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.09%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
FLYNG 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.54%)
HUBC 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-2.94%)
HUMNL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.65%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.34%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.45%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.62%)
SSGC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.21%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025
Markets

Sri Lankan shares fall as IT, consumer staples drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% lower at 15,543.99
Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 04:31pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday as weakness in information technology and consumer staples countered gains in materials and industrials.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.08% lower at 15,543.99 points.

Harischandra Mills and Lion Brewery were the top losers by index points, down 400 points and 62 points, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 38.48 million shares from 36.58 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end lower as IT, consumer discretionary weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.1 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 991.44 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 80.26 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.05 billion rupees, the data showed.

