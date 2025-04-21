Sri Lankan shares end lower as IT, consumer discretionary weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, as losses in information technology and consumer discretionary segments offset gains in energy and financials.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.11% lower at 15,599.61 points.

Sri Lanka’s consumer prices fell 1.9% year-on-year in March, data on Monday showed.

Ceylon Beverage Holdings and Lion Brewery were the top losers by index points, down 71 points and 42.75 points, respectively, on the day.

Trading volume on the index rose to 42.36 million shares from 33.34 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees from 841 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 34.02 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 1.14 billion rupees, the data showed.