AIRLINK 181.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.33%)
BOP 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
CNERGY 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.28%)
FCCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
HUBC 143.50 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.51%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
MLCF 65.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.29%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.1%)
PACE 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PAEL 46.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 18.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
POWER 12.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.06%)
PRL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 94.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
SSGC 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.48%)
SYM 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.34%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
TPLP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
BR100 12,581 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.06%)
BR30 37,912 Increased By 32.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 118,174 Increased By 858.6 (0.73%)
KSE30 36,401 Increased By 284.2 (0.79%)
Apr 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks likely to open flat on weak global sentiments

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 07:57am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open little changed on Monday as muted earnings from Infosys and weak global sentiments could likely offset better-than-expected quarterly numbers from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 23,823.5 as of 7:50 a.m. IST, indicating a 0.1% fall for the Nifty 50 from its Thursday’s close of 23,851.65.

Asian equities and U.S. stock futures inched lower in early trading on the day, as anxiety over tariffs and public criticism of the Federal Reserve by U.S. President Donald Trump hit sentiment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar continued to weaken, likely supporting foreign inflows into India.

Foreign portfolio investors have been net buyers in India in the last three sessions due to a weak dollar and expectations of better growth prospects in India despite global uncertainty, as per VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Stock-specific action is expected to remain prominent in the market amid the earnings season.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank reported better-than-expected earnings for the March quarter over the weekend.

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank’s shares had risen 7.2% and 5.5%, respectively, last week, to hit record high levels on expectations of improved net interest margins in the medium term and better earnings prospects.

Financials haul Indian stocks to best week in over 4 years

The gains in heavyweight stocks propelled Indian benchmarks to their best week in over four years.

Information technology major Infosys missed fourth-quarter revenue estimates and forecast a weak fiscal 2026 as global economic uncertainty, tariff disruptions and cautious client spending weighed on the sector’s outlook.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks likely to open flat on weak global sentiments

Calculating ROA: SNGPL challenges Ogra’s methodology in LHC

UAE deputy PM arrives on two-day visit

Water dispute and canals issue: Federal, Sindh govts agree to hold talks

Grid Transition Levy: APTMA urges PD to address inaccuracies

PM launches nationwide anti-polio drive: Robust measures taken to ensure safety of teams

Dar invites Muttaqi to visit Pakistan

Action against beggar gangs in KSA initiated: Saudi citizens can now enter Pakistan visa-free: Naqvi

Country must bridge trade gap with African nations: Minister

Kamal stresses need to link research with policy execution

Prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories