China’s crude oil imports from Russia rebound in March; imports from Malaysia surge

Imports from top supplier Russia - including via pipelines and tankers - rebounded in March after a fall in the...
Reuters Published 20 Apr, 2025 10:19am

  • Imports from top supplier Russia - including via pipelines and tankers - rebounded in March after a fall in the January-February period triggered by toughest-ever US sanctions that disrupted oil flows.

  • Russian oil arrivals totalled 8.85 million metric tons last month, or 2.08 million barrels per day, up from 1.91 million bpd during the Jan-Feb period but down from the 2.55 million bpd notched a year ago, Chinese customs data showed on Sunday.

  • Deliveries of Russian oil recovered as non-sanctioned tankers joined the transport lured by surging freight rates.

  • Imports from Malaysia, the top trans-shipment hub for sanctioned Iranian oil, leapt 84% on the year to 8.75 million tons, or 2.06 million bpd.

  • China’s total crude oil imports rose 5% in March over a year earlier driven by a surge of Iranian oil.

  • Saudi Arabia fell behind Russia and Malaysia to the third-largest supplier, despite shipments growing 34% year-on-year to 8.45 million tons, or 1.99 million bpd.

  • Customs did not record imports from Iran. There was 0.15 million tonnes imported from Venezuela.

