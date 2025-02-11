AIRLINK 191.00 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (2.52%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.67%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FLYNG 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
HUBC 132.37 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (2.37%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.8%)
OGDC 207.50 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (3.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 178.55 Increased By ▲ 6.67 (3.88%)
PRL 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
PTC 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
SEARL 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.42%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.8%)
SYM 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.17%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.52%)
TRG 66.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.16%)
BR100 11,918 Increased By 180.8 (1.54%)
BR30 35,457 Increased By 816.1 (2.36%)
KSE100 112,768 Increased By 1390.4 (1.25%)
KSE30 35,307 Increased By 509.9 (1.47%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian Oil buying sanction-free Russian crude oil cargoes, chairman says

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 11:06am

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil is buying Russian crude oil cargoes without the involvement of sanctioned entities and expects gasoline demand to grow 6-7% in the fiscal year 2026, the company’s chairman said on Tuesday.

Diesel demand will grow 4% in the year to 2026, he said.

Indian petrochemical margins will remain weak in 2025, Indian Oil Chairman A S Sahney said on the sidelines of India Energy Week in New Delhi.

“I don’t see margins recovering this year as well,” Sahney said, adding oversupply in petrochemical markets will keep margins subdued.

Rising prices cap India’s thirst for Russian oil

The state-run oil giant expects to operate the expanded 500,000 barrels-per-day Panipat refinery by June 2026 and is waiting for approval for construction of the 180,000 bpd Nagapattinam refinery from the oil ministry, Director of Refineries Arvind Kumar said at the industry event.

It will take 40-50 months to complete construction of the Nagapattinam refinery in southern state of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Russian crude oil Indian Oil

Comments

200 characters

Indian Oil buying sanction-free Russian crude oil cargoes, chairman says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Read more stories