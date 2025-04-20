Punjab govt taking steps for underprivileged segments: Azma

LAHORE: Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Punjab government is taking practical steps to ensure a dignified life for the underprivileged segments of society. “This is not the time for political accusations, false statements, or gimmicks — it is the time for public service,” she said, adding: “Certain elements are fabricating artificial crises in an attempt to rescue their failing political relevance, but the public is fully aware of such tactics.”

Azma Bokhari emphasized that the government’s pro-people policies have restored public trust. “The relief measures undertaken under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership have resulted in a significant increase in her popularity, as confirmed by recent surveys. This surge is not due to political rallies but due to genuine service to the people,” she said.

Raising a key issue regarding farmers, she questioned, “If farmers in Punjab are facing difficulties, have other provinces fulfilled their responsibilities by procuring wheat or announcing support prices? Why is Punjab always the target of criticism?”

While addressing a ceremony held at the Lahore Press Club in honour of senior photojournalists, Azma while acknowledging their contribution said, “Photojournalists are like our brothers. If they hadn’t captured our images, perhaps we wouldn’t be visible in politics today. During protests, when police resorted to violence, it was these photographers who stood by us and provided a sense of protection.”

Azma Bokhari announced that the Punjab government is expanding its welfare initiatives for journalists, particularly photojournalists. “We will be allotting five-marla residential plots to 3,200 deserving journalists. This is not a bribe; it is their rightful due,” she declared.

She further stated that the upcoming cabinet meeting will include the “Journalist Housing Society Phase-II” on its agenda. In addition, 30 laptops will be distributed among senior photojournalists and a modern photo laboratory will also be established.

She said she would propose the Chief Minister of Punjab to inaugurate the next photo exhibition, following in the footsteps of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who inaugurated a similar exhibition in the past.

Wasim Niaz, President of the Association of Photojournalists Lahore, praised Azma Bokhari, calling her “An elder sister who truly understands her brothers’ struggles.” He suggested that the government should organize a permanent exhibition showcasing the works of photojournalists.

President of the Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari, paid tribute to veteran photojournalist Azhar Jafri, stating, “Legends like him never die — their photographs continue to speak.” He also criticized certain political figures, remarking, “If PPP leaders are threatening Shehbaz Sharif while holding positions in government, they should resign first.”

Senior journalist and Senator Sajjad Bokhari highlighted the behind-the-scenes role of photojournalists. “They are the ones who preserve others’ moments while remaining in the background. We must recognize their efforts,” he said, announcing a donation of Rs100,000 to the Pak Media Foundation.

Concluding the event, senior photojournalist Imran Sheikh remarked, “When PML-N was facing tough times, it was the photojournalists who braved baton charges to expose the injustice against Kulsoom Nawaz. We didn’t back down then, and we won’t back down in the future either.”

