AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Opinion Print 2025-04-20

Dar in Kabul

Published 20 Apr, 2025 02:50am

It is increasingly clear that deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar has successfully done what was expected from this seasoned Pakistani politician representing the incumbent government in a very senior position: his day-long visit to Afghanistan has led to a thaw in relations between the two neighbors to the sheer chagrin of all those forces and their sponsors who are inimical to Pakistan’s interests.

It is, therefore, heartening to note that both the countries have assured each other that neither would allow nefarious elements the use of its soil to conceive, plan and execute attacks or illicit activities against the other. “We both countries will strictly deal with and no one will be permitted to — there is no permission either way — use our land to use against the other for any security [risk] or terrorism. If someone does, then we both will be responsible to take action against such elements in our countries and stop them,” our foreign minister reportedly said at a press conference in Kabul yesterday. No doubt, Dar has given Pakistan a reassuring news. But what is more reassuring to know is that Dar’s intellect is now combined with a more relaxed approach.

Hasan Mujtaba, Lahore

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Kabul Ishaq Dar

