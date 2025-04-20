Dar in Kabul

It is increasingly clear that deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar has successfully done what was expected from this seasoned Pakistani politician representing the incumbent government in a very senior position: his day-long visit to Afghanistan has led to a thaw in relations between the two neighbors to the sheer chagrin of all those forces and their sponsors who are inimical to Pakistan’s interests.

It is, therefore, heartening to note that both the countries have assured each other that neither would allow nefarious elements the use of its soil to conceive, plan and execute attacks or illicit activities against the other. “We both countries will strictly deal with and no one will be permitted to — there is no permission either way — use our land to use against the other for any security [risk] or terrorism. If someone does, then we both will be responsible to take action against such elements in our countries and stop them,” our foreign minister reportedly said at a press conference in Kabul yesterday. No doubt, Dar has given Pakistan a reassuring news. But what is more reassuring to know is that Dar’s intellect is now combined with a more relaxed approach.

Hasan Mujtaba, Lahore

