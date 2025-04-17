AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
BOP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
CNERGY 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CPHL 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
FCCL 46.17 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.65%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FLYNG 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.61%)
HUBC 143.44 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.7%)
MLCF 64.57 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (6.27%)
OGDC 214.08 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.12%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.65%)
PAEL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.36%)
PPL 171.74 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (1.21%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 22.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.02%)
SEARL 92.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.17%)
SSGC 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.67%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TRG 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,516 Increased By 159.7 (1.29%)
BR30 37,952 Increased By 532.7 (1.42%)
KSE100 116,901 Increased By 881 (0.76%)
KSE30 35,933 Increased By 326.2 (0.92%)
TSX set for best week in 7 months; US-Japan trade talks in focus

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 08:20pm

Energy stocks led Canada’s main stock index higher on Thursday, as investors took stock of U.S.-Japan trade negotiations, although sentiment remained fragile amid tariff uncertainties.

Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.16% to 24,141.14 points, and was poised for its largest weekly advance since September 2024, if gains hold.

On the day, the energy sector powered the gains, climbing 1.8% as oil prices reached their highest level in two weeks.

Markets have been focused on the rapidly evolving trade policies under the Trump administration, with investors awaiting potential agreements between the U.S. and its trading partners.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump touted “big progress” in tariff talks with Japan. Japanese representative Ryosei Akazawa revealed limited details but confirmed a second meeting is scheduled for later this month, noting Trump called a deal with Japan a “top priority.”

“Markets tend to respond positively when protectionist risks recede,” said David Ferreira, portfolio manager at Harbourfront Wealth Management.

Resource shares help lift Toronto stock market to weekly gain

“A stable trading relationship between two major global economies reinforces confidence in global supply chains and demand forecasts — both of which are key for Canadian exporters and commodity producers”.

Bond proxy utilities rose 1.3%, as Canada’s 10-year bond yield fell to 3.090% after sharply rising in the previous session. Heavy-weighted financials added 0.3%.

Capping the gains, materials group which include metal mining shares, dropped over 1% as gold prices pulled back from a record high on profit booking.

Healthcare stocks were down 0.3%, with cannabis firm Tilray Brands falling 5% to the bottom of the benchmark index.

The Canadian stock markets will be closed on Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

