BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal unhurt in blast near Quetta rally

  • Balochistan government spokesperson confirms all protestors safe
BR Web Desk Published March 29, 2025 Updated March 29, 2025 04:25pm

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said on Saturday that he and other workers of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) remained unhurt after a suicide bomber blew himself up near the party’s rally at Mastung.

Earlier, a suicide bomber detonated himself near the BNP-M protest when he was stopped by security personnel. Police have launched an investigation.

“A failed attempt to make our protest unsuccessful once again. Alhamdullilah I’m safe with all party workers,” the BNP leader wrote on X.

Moreover, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind also confirmed that all participants of the protest, including Mengal, remained safe and unharmed.

Mengal had announced a march against the illegal detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders on Friday.

Maharang Baloch, a rights activist, and other protesters had been holding a sit-in on Friday outside the University of Balochistan, demanding the release of members of their support group, whom they allege had been detained by security agencies.

“She, along with 17 other protesters, including 10 men and seven women, has been arrested,” a senior police official told AFP.

