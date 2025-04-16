AIRLINK 180.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
BOP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 101.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.89%)
FCCL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FFL 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.96%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
OGDC 211.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.26%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 170.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
SEARL 95.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.43%)
SSGC 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.19%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,464 Decreased By -17 (-0.14%)
BR30 37,831 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 116,746 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.03%)
KSE30 35,817 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.09%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper declines as US-China trade tensions rise

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 10:44am

London copper prices fell on Wednesday as trade tensions between the United States and China rose, which overshadowed upbeat data from the world’s top metals consumer.

The benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.7% to $9,102.5 a metric ton as of 0359 GMT.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) fell 0.6% to 75,550 yuan($10,311.74)per ton.

China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets in response to the U.S. imposing 145% tariffs on Chinese imports, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia on Tuesday said it would take $5.5 billion in charges after the U.S. government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.

China’s first-quarter economic growth beat expectations, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output even as policymakers brace for the impact of U.S. tariffs that analysts say pose the biggest risk to the Asian powerhouse in decades.

“There’s ongoing fears about how tariffs will impact China’s economy going forward. All else equal, we should see weaker growth without some very muscular support from authorities,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

Copper gains as tariff exemptions and China stimulus hopes provide support

“The bigger news is the halt on Boeing orders and, even greater than that, the ban of Nvidia’s H20 chip going into China. It shows an even further deterioration in U.S.-China trade relations and with it greater downside risks to future economic activity and therefore copper demand,” Rodda added.

LME aluminium lost 0.4% to $2,366.5 a ton, lead fell 0.6% at $1,903, nickel eased 0.8% to $15,435 a ton, zinc was down 0.8% at $2,595, while tin rose 0.5% at $31,205.

SHFE aluminium lost 0.6% to 19,510 yuan a ton, zinc fell 1.8% to 21,945 yuan, lead retreated 0.6% to 16,705 yuan, tin fell 1.2% to 256,340 yuan and nickel gained 0.6% to 124,380 yuan.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

London copper declines as US-China trade tensions rise

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil dips as markets assess trade war effects

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Read more stories