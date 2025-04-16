AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-16

Gold climbs as softer dollar, tariff tensions buoy demand

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained on Tuesday, helped by safe-haven demand as US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans kept investors wary of trade policy, while an overall weaker dollar also lent support.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,221.32 an ounce as of 11:24 a.m. ET (1524 GMT). Bullion hit a record high of $3,245.42 on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $3,238.70.

“Traders are waiting for the next major fundamental development to drive the gold market, but the charts remain bullish. There’s still safe haven demand,” said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals. Federal Register filings on Monday showed that the US administration is advancing investigations into pharmaceutical and semiconductor imports in a bid to impose tariffs.

Trump on Sunday said he would announce the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week.

Gold, used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen over 23% so far in 2025 and scaled multiple record highs.

“The rise in the gold price is also partly in line with the continuing weakness of the dollar, which points to a gradual erosion of the US currency’s status as a safe asset — gold is likely to be an alternative for many USD investors,” Commerzbank said in a note. “The short-term monetary policy outlook is providing further support for gold.”

The dollar was trading near a three-year low against its rivals, making gold more attractive for other currency holders. Financial markets expect the US central bank to resume cutting interest rates in June after pausing in January, and reduce its policy rate by 100 basis points this year.

Investors now await comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, for more clues on the interest rate path.

gold rates gold rates today

Comments

200 characters

Gold climbs as softer dollar, tariff tensions buoy demand

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s forex IDR to ‘B-’

Rs300bn ‘oil savings’ will be allocated to Balochistan: PM

PM pledges range of incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SC CB asks whether super tax is a ‘tax’ or ‘fee’

Unfit commercial vehicles: Sindh decides to cancel registration

Read more stories