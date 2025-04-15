AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025
Business & Finance

European rating agency Scope sends US downgrade warning

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 07:19pm

LONDON: European credit ratings agency Scope has warned that the United States could be downgraded if a lengthy trade war erodes long-term trust in the dollar, or if President Donald Trump implements even more extreme measures such as capital controls.

The fallout from Trump’s trade tariffs has included the dollar’s sharpest year-to-date fall against other major currencies in more than 50 years, while credit default swap (CDS) markets, which investors use to hedge risk, are pricing in as many as five U.S. rating downgrades.

Berlin-based Scope, which is used alongside S&P Global, Moody’s and Fitch by the European Central Bank to judge creditworthiness, said one of the most exposed countries to the trade war was the U.S. itself, particularly in more extreme scenarios.

Those include a protracted tariff fight and/or the introduction of U.S. capital controls - or taxes on foreign investment - which could then lead to “viable alternatives” to the dollar as the world’s dominant currency.

“If doubts about the exceptional status of the dollar were to increase, this would be very credit negative for the U.S.,” Scope’s head of sovereign ratings, Alvise Lennkh-Yunus, said in a report published on Tuesday.

It is the first agency to deliver such a stark warning about a possible U.S. rating downgrade in the wake of Trump’s shake-up of the post World War II global economic order.

Scope currently rates the U.S. AA with a “negative” outlook. That is lower than the AA+ scores of S&P and Fitch, and of Moody’s, which is the only major agency to still rate the U.S. a top-grade “triple A”.

Lennkh-Yunus added that doubts around the dollar’s status would be fuelled if China and the European Union deepen their trade ties; if China opens up its economy; and if the EU can convince its citizens to invest more into the bloc’s priority projects.

“These developments are unlikely to happen swiftly,” Lennkh-Yunus said.

There was a broader warning about other countries with significant trade surpluses and/or financial exposure to the U.S. too.

They include open economies like Ireland, which ride global business cycles, those sensitive to higher financing rates such as Italy, oil exporters, and countries with weak currencies like Turkey and Georgia.

“The eventual impact on growth, inflation, public debt, external credit metrics and thus sovereign credit ratings, will ultimately depend on the macro-economic environment,” Scope’s report said.

European Union Fitch Ratings S&P Global Moody’s rating agency Scope

