AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 Increased By 33.6 (0.27%)
BR30 38,008 Increased By 88.3 (0.23%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil falls on estimates of improved output, weak rivals

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations for improved production, while weaker Dalian vegetable oils and Chicago soyoil added pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 63 ringgit, or 1.51%, to 4,107 ringgit ($931.29) a metric ton at closing, its lowest closing since Sept. 30.

“Moving forward, production is expected to pick up both locally and in Indonesia, thus the selling pressure that follows,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that export data was supportive of the price.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 estimated to rise by 17% from a month ago, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports grew by 13.6%.

Palm ends lower on Chicago soyoil, concerns over economic headwind

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.23%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.39%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.26%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may retest support at 4,072 ringgit per metric ton, a break below could trigger a drop to 4,026 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Palm Oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil falls on estimates of improved output, weak rivals

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

KSE-100 adds further 385 points as buying continues

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM Shehbaz hails Army Chief as ‘true patriot’, overseas Pakistanis as ‘crown jewels’

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Mysterious fire in Karachi’s Korangi area extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil prices dip after IEA cuts demand growth outlook

Read more stories