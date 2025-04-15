AIRLINK 180.90 Increased By ▲ 7.11 (4.09%)
BOP 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.08%)
CPHL 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.37%)
FCCL 45.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.56%)
FFL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.44%)
FLYNG 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
HUBC 142.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.56%)
MLCF 61.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.09%)
OGDC 213.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.63%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.14%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.3%)
POWER 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PPL 172.25 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.57%)
PRL 35.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
SEARL 95.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.04%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.46%)
SYM 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.91%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (5.89%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 16 (0.13%)
BR30 37,926 Increased By 6.5 (0.02%)
KSE100 116,776 Increased By 385.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 35,849 Increased By 153 (0.43%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling edges up; UK data shows softer jobs market

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 03:18pm

LONDON: The pound edged up on Tuesday, clawing back some gains from the euro in particular, as the volatility that has dominated markets for the past couple of weeks appeared to ebb.

On the macro front, data on Tuesday showed Britain’s labour market showed signs of weakening in the run-up to this month’s increase in a tax on employers.

However, wage growth remained strong, which creates a hurdle for the Bank of England.

Markets show traders currently place a 90% change of a quarter-point cut when policymakers meet in early May and another two cuts after that.

The UK is not as exposed as other parts of the world to US President Donald Trump’s ever-shifting tariffs, like China and the European Union.

But with the risk of a global recession rising fast as a full-on trade war unfolds, investor sentiment everywhere is deteriorating. Sterling was last up 0.2% against the dollar at $1.1322 and gained against the euro, which fell 0.24% to 85.87 pence.

Analysts believe the labour market data will not derail the BoE from cutting interest rates at a rate of one per quarter.

“Rising real wages and the subsequent increase in purchasing power will likely favour additional caution from the BoE going forward.

However, there is nothing in the report to suggest the BoE will not continue to cut rates gradually,“ strategists at BBVA said in a note.

Sterling falls against euro

The pound has risen by nearly 6% against the dollar so far this year, but has lost close to 4% against the euro, which has surged by nearly 10% since the start of the year, as investors have ditched US stocks, bonds and the dollar and poured money into European markets.

“Euro/sterling is toying with 86.00 after reaching the highest levels since November 2023 on Friday at c.87.83.

Given the absence of negative surprises in today’s macro data, we would expect additional profit-taking in the session ahead,“ BBVA said.

Sterling Bank of England sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling edges up; UK data shows softer jobs market

Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Pakistan mulls US oil imports to ease trade imbalance, sources say

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan sees sharp decline in worker emigration to UAE: report

At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Karachi Korangi fire finally extinguishes after 18 days

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Oil stable as tariff news, China data balanced by demand outlook cuts

Export-oriented growth: Banks agree to lend a helping hand

Read more stories