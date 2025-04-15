AIRLINK 177.16 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (1.94%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.43%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
MLCF 62.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.35%)
OGDC 213.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.49%)
PACE 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (9.51%)
PAEL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.65%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
SYM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.83%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,359 Increased By 968.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,063 Increased By 367.1 (1.03%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan steady, markets remain on edge over US tariff policy

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 11:18am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan held steady against the US dollar on Tuesday even as markets grappled with the Trump administration’s back-and forth changes in tariffs.

Since President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2, sparking tit-for-tat duties on each other’s goods, trade relations between the world’s two largest economies have become the primary factor affecting the yuan.

The spot yuan opened at 7.3050 per dollar and was last trading at 7.3086 as of 0306 GMT, 4 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 1.37% weaker than the midpoint.

“The recent US tariff hikes have put depreciation pressure on the yuan. However, the dollar has also weakened against other major currencies, contrary to what most have expected before,” said UBS economists led by Tao Wang in a note.

Trump’s mixed signals on tariffs targeting several economies have left investors dazed, hurting confidence in US assets including the dollar.

The UBS economists have downgraded their forecasts on China’s GDP growth, saying the tariff shock poses unprecedented challenges to China’s exports.

They expect the onshore yuan to trade around 7.5 by the end of 2025.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.2096 per dollar, the second weakest level since September 2023.

But it was still around 1000 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate of 7.3094.

China’s yuan rebounds from 2007 lows

Markets are increasingly concerned that the PBOC may chose currency depreciation as one of the tools to fight the deflationary impact of the US tariffs, despite a measured approach to weakening the fix, Citi analysts said in a note.

China’s trade-weighted CFETS yuan basket index was down at 96.41 to its lowest level since July 25, 2023.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 99.71, hovering near a three-year low, as Trump’s erratic implementation of tariffs damages confidence in the world’s reserve currency. The index is down over 4% this month.

The US lifted duties on smartphones and other electronics from China over the weekend, offering some respite. However, remarks from Trump indicated that this relief might be short-lived.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.3133 yuan per dollar, down about 0.01% in Asian trade.

China stocks China yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan steady, markets remain on edge over US tariff policy

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

At least three cops martyred in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Oil edges up on potential US tariff exemptions on cars, pick-up in China crude imports

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

Read more stories