AIRLINK 177.06 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.88%)
BOP 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.85%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.58%)
FFL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.43%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.63%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 62.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
OGDC 213.29 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.6%)
PACE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.32%)
PAEL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.39 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.65%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
SEARL 96.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.83%)
SSGC 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
SYM 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.83%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
TPLP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,352 Increased By 961.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,062 Increased By 366.2 (1.03%)
Markets

Wheat slips on forecasts for rain in US cropping regions

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 11:17am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged lower for a second day on Tuesday after weather forecasts predicted better growing conditions in the US wheat belt and prices fell in Europe and Russia.

Corn futures rose slightly and soybeans fell but both remained close to Monday’s seven-week highs.

All three crops were supported by a weaker dollar, making US farm goods cheaper for overseas buyers.

The US dollar index is sitting near three-year lows after US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies shook global markets.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.1% at $5.46-3/4 a bushel at 0353 GMT after reaching $5.56-3/4 on Friday, its highest level since March 24.

Russian wheat export prices down slightly

CBOT soybeans for May delivery fell 0.5% to $10.36-3/4 a bushel, near Monday’s peak of $10.49-1/2, while July corn was 0.2% higher at $4.93-1/2 a bushel, having reached $4.97-1/2 on Monday.

Weather forecasts predicted much-needed rain next week in the US Plains, as well as in cropping regions in France and Germany.

Around 32% of the US winter wheat crop was affected by drought as of April 8, the US Department of Agriculture said last week, up from 15% a year ago.

The USDA in a weekly crop progress report on Monday rated 47% of the US winter wheat crop in good to excellent condition, down from 48% a week earlier.

May wheat on the Euronext exchange fell on Monday to its lowest in a year, and Russian wheat export prices edged lower last week as weather for the new crop improved, according to analysts.

“We’re expecting prices to move higher over the coming year,” said Commonwealth Bank analyst Dennis Voznesenski, adding that price support should come from lower ending stocks in key wheat exporting countries.

US crop shipments are holding up well, with the USDA reporting weekly export inspections of wheat and corn that exceeded analyst expectations.

Traders say top global soy buyer China seems to be closed to US grain and soybeans for the foreseeable future but they hope negotiations can open US sales to other markets.

