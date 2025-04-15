AIRLINK 177.15 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.93%)
BOP 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
CNERGY 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
CPHL 100.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.73%)
FCCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 144.59 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.58%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
MLCF 62.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
OGDC 213.45 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.67%)
PACE 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (9.32%)
PAEL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
POWER 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
PPL 172.30 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.6%)
PRL 36.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.45%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
SEARL 96.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.78%)
SSGC 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.7%)
SYM 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.04%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.96%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.81%)
TRG 63.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.77%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.15%)
BR100 12,540 Increased By 92.4 (0.74%)
BR30 38,070 Increased By 150.7 (0.4%)
KSE100 117,354 Increased By 963.5 (0.83%)
KSE30 36,060 Increased By 363.8 (1.02%)
China, Hong Kong shares flat; losses in chip stocks offset banks’ gains

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 11:13am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks were flat on Tuesday, as investors awaited more clarity on the trade situation after the Trump administration stepped up probes into semiconductor imports.

China stocks end mixed as factory slump persists

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both declined less than 0.1% by midday trading break.

  • Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng added less than 0.2% after swinging between gains and losses during the morning session.

  • The US Donald Trump administration has escalated probes into semiconductor imports on national security grounds after exempting some Chinese tech products from steep tariffs.

  • The ongoing trade uncertainty weighed on chip stocks for both onshore and offshore markets. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index slid 1.7% and the electronics subindex lost 1.5%, both giving up most of the gains made on Monday.

  • The Hang Seng Tech Index lost 0.9% in Hong Kong, with electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng declining 3.5% and chip maker SMIC weakening 3.2%.

  • “The US–China tariff situation is highly fluid, with changes occurring almost by the hour,” Yan Wang, chief emerging markets and China strategist at Alpine Macro, said in a note.

  • There is still heightened uncertainty in the near term, so aggressive risk-taking in Chinese stocks is not warranted, he added.

  • On the other hand, the CSI Banks Index added 1.4% and consumer staple index gained 0.4%, helping offset losses in the mainland market.

