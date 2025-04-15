AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-15

PCJCCI to organise ‘Pak-China Love Festival’ on 25th

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: Pakistan China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) collaborated with Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lahore, Punjab Food Authority Government of Punjab, Information and Culture Department Government of Punjab to organize the Pak-China Love Festival a three day cultural and trade festival from 25th April to 27th April, 2025 Friday to Sunday, at Lahore Global Village, Lahore.

The main agenda of this event is to highlight the vibrant colours of culture, business, and entertainment, bringing together people from different backgrounds to celebrate and strengthen the strong bonds between Pakistan and China.

President PCJCCI shared that this festival will present the similarities and uniqueness of Chinese and Pakistani Food and will enhance love and unity among the people of Pakistan and China.

This festival is more than just an event; it is a reflection of the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and China. Through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections.

Rao Pervaiz Akhtar, Additional Director General, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) shared that the festival promises a feast for the senses with an exciting array of food stalls featuring authentic Pakistani and Chinese cuisine. Visitors will have the chance to savour traditional flavours, indulge in signature dishes, and experience the culinary artistry of both nations.

Brig. Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (retd) Senior Vice President PCJCCI shared his views by saying that through cultural exchange, mutual appreciation, and collaboration, this festival aims to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance people-to-people connections.

Additionally, it will serve as a platform to boost trade relations between Pakistan and China, opening new opportunities for businesses and investors from both nations.

Zafar Iqbal, Vice President PCJCCI shared that beyond food, the Pak-China Cultural Festival will host a mesmerizing Concert & Qawwali Night, bringing together talented artists from both countries to promote cross-cultural appreciation through music. Attendees can immerse themselves in the soul-stirring melodies of Qawwali and the dynamic beats of contemporary music, celebrating the harmony and shared artistic legacy of Pakistan and China.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI added that he Pak-China Love Festival is open to all and promises an unforgettable experience for families, food enthusiasts, music lovers, and cultural connoisseurs alike. Join us as we celebrate diversity, tradition, and the enduring camaraderie between Pakistan and China.

