Crackdown against sales tax violators; super mart sealed

HYDERABAD: The Focal Person Point of Sale, Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue, Aijaz Ali, on directions of the Commissioner Inland Revenue Zone II, Muhammad Shamim, sealed M/s Faisal Super Mart located in Sanghar.

The business was sealed on the violation of Section 33; Serial No. 24 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, which penalizes an integrated retailer who issues fake/manual/unverifiable sales invoices without FBR’S prescribed QR code and Invoice Number in a mode and manner as to avoid reporting of sales. The action was taken in compliance with the orders issued by the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Qazi Hafiz-ur-Rehman.

The business was found to be issuing fake/manual invoices in violation of the FBR’s Point of Sale system. This illegal activity was uncovered through Mystery Shopping conducted on the directions of the Commissioner Inland Revenue Zone-II, Muhammad Shamim, Regional Tax Office Hyderabad. Upon the identification of the fake invoices, the department took immediate action and sealed the business premises of M/s Faisal Super Mart.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025