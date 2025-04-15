AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-15

FAST Cables hosts ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’

Press Release Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: FAST Cables hosted the FAST Forward Sustainable Development Forum on April 12, 2025, at the University of Central Punjab (UCP), Lahore. The event served as a collaborative platform to explore the intersection of industrial transformation and the urgent need for a sustainable future for Pakistan’s 250 million people.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on the critical role of industries in transitioning to carbon-negative operations and adopting sustainable practices. In addition to implementing its own corporate sustainability initiatives, FAST Cables aims to foster meaningful dialogue and drive practical solutions to today’s pressing environmental challenges. The event brought together thought leaders and experts from academia, industry, and both the public and private sectors.

The session opened with a welcome address by Hammad Naveed, Pro-Rector of UCP, who emphasized the pivotal role of academia in enabling industry-led carbon-neutral initiatives—especially within Pakistan’s local context.

M Sheikh Usman, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of FAST Cables, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainable innovation.

The panel featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including: Ms Nazifa Ishfaq – Director, Climate Action and Sustainability, WWF; Noureen Arif – Head Environment and social safeguards in Energy Department, Government of the Punjab; Raffay Bin Rauf – Head of Sustainability and Corporate Communications, Sapphire; Dr Yaqoob – Associate Professor, COMSATS University; PhD in Solar PV Systems

Each speaker shared valuable insights and actionable strategies to drive sustainability within their respective sectors.

In his keynote, Sheikh Usman reaffirmed FAST Cables’ commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and called for unified efforts across sectors:

“As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to transition toward carbon neutrality. This challenge demands collaboration between the private sector, academia, and public institutions. Pakistan, ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable countries, urgently needs collective action. Our FAST Forward Sustainable Development platform aims to bridge gaps and drive real solutions for a greener future. This forum is just the beginning—upcoming sessions are planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”

A key highlight of the event was the signing of an agreement to launch two new initiatives: the FAST Excellence Award and the FAST Sustainability Award for UCP students.

FAST Excellence Award: This award is established to recognize and support students who have demonstrated exceptional academic performance and contributed meaningfully to the academic community. It celebrates high-achieving individuals whose dedication to learning, research, and campus engagement sets a benchmark for excellence among their peers.

FAST Sustainability Award: This award is intended for final-year students whose projects focus on innovative and impactful sustainable solutions. It aims to encourage a culture of environmental responsibility within the university by recognizing ideas that can create real-world change. By promoting forward-thinking approaches, the award also highlights how student-led initiatives can offer affordable and practical solutions for industries striving toward sustainable practices.

The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session, during which students actively engaged with the panelists—reflecting the youth’s strong interest in and commitment to climate action.

