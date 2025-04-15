AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
European shares climb as Trump eases China tariffs on key electronics

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

FRANKFURT: A rally in technology stocks helped lift European shares on Monday after US President Donald Trump granted exclusions from steep China tariffs on smartphones and computers, providing markets a breather following weeks of sharp fluctuations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 2.1% by 0824 GMT, after registering its third consecutive week in the red on Friday. Weeks of back-and-forth over tariffs have rattled global markets, dragging the benchmark index down roughly 12% from its record closing high. All regional indexes were trading higher, with trade-exposed Germany gaining 2.5%, while France, Spain, and the UK were up between 1.8% and 2.1%.

Shares of chip-related companies Infineon, ASML , and BE Semiconductor rose between 3.3% and 4.2% after Trump on Saturday granted exclusions from tariffs on smartphones, computers and some other electronics largely imported from China. The European technology stocks rose nearly 3%, while economically sensitive banks advanced 3.1%.

“It’s perhaps a sign of the start of the negotiation phase. There’s still more than a little bit of uncertainty around how this will actually play out but investors perhaps see the signs of flexibility,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

“It’s very difficult to take any particular announcement from the US administration and really hang your hat on it and say this is where policy will be going forward … investors are unlikely to take any particular comment and ascribe too much significance to it.” Trump said on Sunday that tariffs on semiconductors would be announced over the next week and a decision on phones would be made “soon”.

Goldman Sachs cut its 12-month price forecast for the benchmark STOXX 600 index to 520 from 570, trimming their forecast for the second time this month due to uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff policies. The European Central Bank is set to hold its policy meeting on Thursday, with markets widely anticipating a 25-basis-point rate cut.

