AIRLINK 173.79 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.89%)
BOP 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.61%)
CNERGY 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.73%)
CPHL 101.64 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.92%)
FCCL 46.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.73%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
FLYNG 27.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
HUBC 143.75 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (4.33%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.46%)
MLCF 62.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 212.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.07%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PAEL 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
PIAHCLA 18.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.83%)
POWER 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 171.28 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PRL 35.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
PTC 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.17%)
SEARL 96.96 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
SSGC 41.71 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.54%)
SYM 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.24%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
TPLP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TRG 63.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.53%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.64%)
BR100 12,447 Increased By 142.3 (1.16%)
BR30 37,919 Increased By 504.1 (1.35%)
KSE100 116,390 Increased By 1536.7 (1.34%)
KSE30 35,696 Increased By 479.1 (1.36%)
Apr 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-15

Bruised dollar languishes near three-year lows on tariff anxiety

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2025 05:54am

NEW YORK: The dollar drifted lower on Monday, while the Japanese yen and the euro progressed higher as investor confidence in the world’s reserve currency remained in question following a stream of tariff-related pronouncements from US President Donald Trump.

Investors braced for another volatile week as Trump’s imposition and then abrupt postponement of tariffs on goods imported to the US continued to sow confusion.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar languished at 99.4, near Friday’s three-year low. “Markets right now are trading the uncertainty, and that has not been helped over the weekend by the contradictory stories coming out of the US administration,” said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe.

“That really skews risks for the time being towards further dollar weakness as markets try to avoid some of this uncertainty by hiding basically anywhere that isn’t in the US” The euro climbed 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1395, hovering close to its three-year high hit on Friday as investors flocked to the common currency following a crisis of confidence in the dollar.

Growing nervousness among investors over owning US assets has caused some to dump those positions and move money into other markets including Europe, boosting the euro. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar see-sawed between gains and losses and was last up 0.36% at 0.8192 francs at 1130 GMT.

Sterling rose 0.5% to $1.3196, while the New Zealand dollar rose to a four-month high of $0.58915. “This is the first sign of a de-escalation but there is also room for doubt about how long lasting this could be,” Paul Mackel, Global Head of FX Research at HSBC said in a note to clients.

Trump on Sunday said he would announce the tariff rate on imported semiconductors over the next week, adding that there would be flexibility towards some companies in the sector.

The White House on Friday granted an exclusion from steep tariffs for smartphones, computers and certain other electronics imported largely from China. Trump later said the move would be short-lived. Against the yen, the dollar eased 0.2% to 143.19, staying close to six-month lows.

US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Bruised dollar languishes near three-year lows on tariff anxiety

March remittances surge to record $4.1bn

Macroeconomic reform, investment and sell-off: IFC willing to support key initiatives

$148m trade deals in M&As of MNCs recorded in 8MFY25

Diplomatic overtures: Pakistan pursues win-win trade deal with US

IMF assured: Power, gas subsidies will be aligned with BISP

SCBA president apprises IMF mission of the steps taken to enhance judicial efficiency

Macroeconomic stability achieved: SBP governor

Significant relief in POL prices likely

EU team notes positive trend in GSP+ cooperation

NA passes resolution to condemn genocide of Palestinians

Read more stories