Closing ceremony of Ataturk-XIII held

RAWALPINDI: Closing ceremony of Pak-Turkiye Joint Exercise Ataturk-XIII in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Republic of Turkiye at Cherat, Pakistan, said a press release.

Two weeks long Exercise commenced on 10 February 2025. 2x Combat Teams from Special Services Group, Pakistan Army and 36x all ranks from Special Forces, Republic of Turkiye participated in the Exercise.

Commander 11 Corps attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. Brigadier General Ahmet ASIK from Republic of Turkiye also witnessed the closing ceremony. The troops displayed highest standards of professional excellence during the conduct.

The exercise was aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries. Participating troops benefited immensely from joint training/exercise.

