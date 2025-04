JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, tracking weakness in rival soyoil at the Chicago market.

The benchmark June palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 31 ringgit, or 0.74%, to 4,181 ringgit ($944.65) a metric ton in early trade.

Indonesia palm oil firms eye new markets as US trade war casts shadow

The contract fell 2.63% last week.