AIRLINK 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.68%)
BOP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CPHL 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.43%)
FCCL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
FFL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
FLYNG 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 143.25 Increased By ▲ 5.47 (3.97%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.66%)
KOSM 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
MLCF 62.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-0.62%)
PACE 5.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.55%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.5%)
POWER 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
PPL 170.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.68%)
PRL 35.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 96.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
SSGC 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (4.35%)
SYM 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
BR100 12,331 Increased By 26 (0.21%)
BR30 37,616 Increased By 200.6 (0.54%)
KSE100 115,445 Increased By 591.5 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,387 Increased By 169.7 (0.48%)
Australia shares rebound on optimism from select US tariff exemptions

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 10:53am

Australian shares bounced back on Monday, with heavyweight miners leading the advance, after US tariff exemptions for select technology products alleviated concerns about President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.7% to 7,698.9, as of 1230 GMT, recovering from the previous session’s 0.8% decline.

Market sentiment improved after the White House announced exemptions from planned reciprocal tariffs on Friday, though Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned that critical Chinese technology products and semiconductors would face separate duties within two months.

For Australia, which is heavily reliant on trade with China, Trump’s plans to increase tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% from 104% remain particularly worrying. Beijing has consistently retaliated against Washington’s trade measures.

Mining stocks advanced 2.2%, as a weaker dollar boosted metal prices.

Industry giants BHP, Fortescue, and Rio Tinto gained between 1% and 3%.

Shares of sector leaders BHP, Fortescue, and Rio Tinto advanced between 1% and 3%, each. Gold miners added 1.9%, reaching a record high as investors sought safe-haven investments amid trade uncertainties.

Australia shares lean into correction territory as US tariff tensions loom

The sub-index is set for its third consecutive day of gains, led by West Gold Resources and Brightstar Resources, up 5.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks advanced 1% on strong oil prices. Industry heavyweight Woodside Energy advanced 1.1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.7% to 12,102.15.

Investors now await Thursday’s inflation data for insights into the central bank’s interest rate cut trajectory.

Australian shares

