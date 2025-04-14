AIRLINK 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-1.68%)
BOP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CPHL 99.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.37%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
FLYNG 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
HUBC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.79%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
MLCF 62.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.4%)
OGDC 210.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.59%)
PACE 5.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.55%)
PIAHCLA 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.06%)
PIBTL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.41%)
POWER 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.05%)
PPL 170.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.71%)
PRL 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
PTC 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.25%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.1%)
SYM 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WAVESAPP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
BR100 12,324 Increased By 18.5 (0.15%)
BR30 37,554 Increased By 138.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 115,485 Increased By 631.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,403 Increased By 186.1 (0.53%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rangebound as investors weigh upbeat China data against tariff woes

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 10:37am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices traded within a narrow range on Monday, as investors weighed upbeat data from top consumer China against demand concerns caused by the intensifying trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade flat at 704 yuan ($96.34) a metric ton.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange held its ground at $97.15 a ton, as of 0433 GMT.

Analysts had expected the Chinese government to roll out more stimulus to shield it from the hefty tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump, but better-than-expected loan data kept those hopes on check.

New bank loans in China rebounded more than expected in March, recovering from a sharp drop the previous month, as policymakers pledge to ramp up stimulus to buttress the world’s second-largest economy against an escalating trade war with the United States.

“The better the data, the less urgency there will be to unveil more stimulus measures,” said a Chinese analyst, referring to the loan data and requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

Additionally, China’s iron ore imports dipped in March from the previous month to a 20-month low, defying analysts’ expectations of a rebound as weather-related supply disruptions eased.

Iron ore futures lower

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were steady, with coking coal down 0.11% and coke flat.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also moved in a tight range. Rebar was flat at 0.03%, hot-rolled coil advanced 0.31%, stainless steel climbed 0.7%, while wire rod shed 0.06%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rangebound as investors weigh upbeat China data against tariff woes

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Tariffs: govt says won’t retaliate

Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

Oil extends decline as US-China trade war weighs on global growth outlook

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Read more stories