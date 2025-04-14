AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-14

Indian rupee posts worst week in two months

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee logged its worst week since February as drastic shifts in US trade policy sparked volatility in global markets and weighed on risk assets, but also pummelled the dollar, which helped limit the losses.

The rupee closed out the week 0.9% weaker, though it ended up 0.7% to 86.04 per US dollar on Friday. Worsening sentiment on the dollar helped boost Asian currencies on Friday, with the offshore Chinese yuan also up 0.1% despite an escalation in the Sino-US trade war.

Beijing said it is raising tariffs on US goods to 125%, in response to US President Donald Trump’s 145% levy.

On the day, the dollar index was down 0.7% after touching a three-year low as trade policy shifts have ignited fears of a US recession and shaken confidence in US assets. Even though the US has paused “reciprocal” tariffs for all countries, excluding China, the dollar has lost out against the euro and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

“In this environment it is hard to see any near-term revival in US dollar confidence,” MUFG Bank said in a note. The dollar’s worsening fortunes have helped the rupee, as traders exited short bets on the local unit. While the currency touched a peak of 85.96 on the day, dollar demand from importers ate into some of the gains.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums fell on interbank forward dollar sales and a slight reduction of bets that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as May. The 1-year implied yield was down 8 basis points at 2.25%.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee posts worst week in two months

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories