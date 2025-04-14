AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-14

Sterling falls against euro

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2025 05:20am

LONDON: The pound fell versus the euro and rose versus the dollar on Friday, reflecting a sell-off in US assets as traders flee to safe-haven currencies amid an escalating global trade war, while better-than-expected UK GDP figures barely moved the dial.

At 1004 GMT, the pound was 1% higher versus the dollar at $1.30950, and 0.5% lower versus the euro at 0.8675.

Heavy dollar selling has seen the greenback plunge versus a range of currencies, as investors’ confidence in the world’s largest economy flags.

Safe-haven currencies such as the Swiss franc and euro are meanwhile at multi-year highs as traders dump US assets.

“The story with sterling it is more sensitive to risk sentiment than the euro … and it’s less liquid than the euro, in general it makes sense in these conditions to have euro/sterling move higher. When it comes to cable, it is just a dollar story,” Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, said.

Earlier on Friday, official figures showed Britain’s economy returned to growth in February with its fastest expansion in 11 months, beating economists’ expectations.

The pound barely moved on the news as attention remained squarely on tariff-related developments, with China slapping additional tariffs on the US on Friday morning in a further escalation of the trade war.

One additional factor weighing on sterling is the gilt market, Pesole said.

“At a moment where bond market instability is driving outflows from the US dollar in the US, markets are looking at bond market instability in the UK,” he said.

Thirty-year gilt yields plunged 16.8 bps on Thursday - their biggest daily drop in over two years - but on Friday resumed the upward climb seen since Trump’s tariffs roiled markets.

Sterling sterling to usd

Comments

200 characters

Sterling falls against euro

Naqvi tells US Congressmen: Strong ties with US important part of foreign policy

SIFC EC approves Sialkot-Kharian Motorway with revised cost

Terrorism: PM for implementation of strategy in region

COAS, US team discuss regional security

Conversion of Jamshoro Plant to local Thar coal: PD-KE dispute remains unresolved

Pakistan to benefit from agri expertise of Belarus: PM

Iran condemns killing of Pakistanis

Clause 105A of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: ATIR Islamabad declares audit selection process illegal

Salaried class: Call for revision of tax slabs, rise in exemption limits

Prices of essential items show mixed trend

Read more stories