PMIF25 lays groundwork for new era of mining

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken a decisive step towards unlocking its immense mineral wealth through responsible, sustainable, and inclusive development, as the two-day Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25) concluded in Islamabad.

Organized by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), with support from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and the Government of Pakistan, the summit featured several high-level sessions, including a Reko Diq-focused discussion. The forum brought together over 300 delegates from around the world, including government leaders, mining experts, investors, and academics. The forum was aimed at boosting local and foreign investment in Pakistan’s mineral sector, which holds immense untapped potential.

The conference served as a comprehensive platform for policy dialogue, investment facilitation, and knowledge sharing—setting the stage for Pakistan to emerge as a competitive player in the global minerals market. Participants from China, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Turkey, Kenya, Finland, and other countries joined local investors and stakeholders to explore investment opportunities and sign agreements and memorandums of understanding across various segments of the mining value chain.

The National Minerals Harmonisation Framework 2025 was also launched at the event. The framework is a comprehensive reform package designed to streamline investment policies and create a more investor-friendly regulatory environment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz Malik, and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and provincial chief ministers also attended the event.

MD/CEO OGDCL Ahmed Hayat Lak and MD/CEO GHPL Masood Nabi held a productive meeting with a delegation from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. The discussion focused on exploring investment opportunities, strategic partnerships, and the application of innovative mining technologies to advance sustainable mining practices in Pakistan.

On day two of the forum, Russell Howard Owen, Mineral Resources Manager at RekoDiq Mining Company, along with Engineering Manager Daniel Nel, unveiled the findings of the project’s recently completed feasibility study in a session titled “Deep Dive – Unveiling RekoDiq’s Feasibility Study: Technical Insights & Innovations.” They shared details about the mine’s geology, water supply strategies, modern processing infrastructure, and the use of sustainable technologies for long-distance mining. The session also highlighted Balochistan’s potential in renewable energy and the integration of environmentally responsible mining practices.

