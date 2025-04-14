ECO ambassadors and representatives visit PITB

LAHORE: A distinguished delegation of Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives from the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) office during their visit to Lahore.

During the visit, Director General of PITB, Waqar Qureshi, welcomed the delegation and gave a presentation about PITB’s key projects and initiatives, showcasing the board’s contributions to digitalization and technological advancements in Punjab.

He highlighted flagship projects such as ePay Punjab, Maryam Ki Dastak, e-Khidmat Markaz, eFOAS (Electronic File Office Automation System), and several other digital initiatives spanning health, law and order, education, tourism, and other key sectors.

“The initiatives undertaken by PITB are commendable and serve as a great example for other member states in leveraging technology for public service,” said H.E. Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary General of ECO, during the visit. “We are impressed by the potential for collaboration and knowledge sharing in this sector.”

