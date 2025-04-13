AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-13

KP Governor terms SMEs ‘backbone of national economy’

APP Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday emphasized the vital role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the economic development of Pakistan, calling them the backbone of the national economy.

The Governor participated as the chief guest at the Gujranwala Expo 2025, organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Islamabad. Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from Chamber President Siddique Khan and prominent members of the business community.

The expo witnessed a large turnout of industrialists, entrepreneurs, and youth from various sectors. Governor Kundi visited multiple stalls at the exhibition, expressing keen interest in the products presented by Gujranwala-based manufacturers. He praised their innovation and contribution to the national economy.

In his address to the audience, Governor Kundi extended his gratitude to the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and expressed hope that the expo would give new direction and encouragement to the SME sector.

“SMEs not only generate employment but also contribute significantly to exports and economic stability,” he said. The Governor highlighted the government’s efforts to promote this sector through business-friendly policies, incubation centers, and support programmes aimed at empowering youth and women, and creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurship.

He lauded Gujranwala’s industrial community, saying that its industrialists, artisans, and traders play a significant role in strengthening the country’s economy. Encouraging the younger generation, he stressed the importance of adopting modern technology, digital marketing, and exploring new export avenues to enhance Pakistan’s global trade presence.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from both government and business leaders to support the growth of SMEs and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base.

Meanwhile, the Chashma Lift Canal project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a significant step forward as the financial bidding process for its first phase has been completed under Wapda supervision.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude to the federal government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Wapda for their support.

