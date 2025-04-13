AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-13

‘Govt is dedicated to advancing mineral economy’

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government is dedicated to advancing the mineral economy.

He stated that both the Prime Minister and the Army Chief are diligently working towards economic development, which has resulted in positive outcomes.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the discovery of large deposits of gold and copper in Balochistan is a significant development which can pave the way for rapid economic growth.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif realizes that the mineral sector has been waiting for attention for years. By developing this sector worth trillions of dollars, borrowing can be stopped, which will enable the country to say goodbye to the IMF and other international institutions.

He said that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir is also taking a special interest in developing the country’s economy and has assured that the Pakistan Army will provide foolproof security for the interests and protection of investors.

He said that Pakistan is a country rich in mineral resources. There are countless valuable minerals hidden under its soil that can change the state of the country’s economy. Still, this sector has never been given importance. Pakistan’s mineral resources include salt, coal, oil, gas, copper, gold, chromite, marble, and gypsum. These resources meet the country’s needs and earn valuable foreign exchange through exports.

He said Balochistan has vast coal reserves, while the Thar region has large coal reserves, which have been used to overcome the energy crisis. Thar coal has been used for the past few years, changing the region’s fate.

He noted that the Sindh provincial government’s performance in this regard is commendable. Natural gas has also been meeting the country’s energy needs for decades. In addition to gas and oil, Pakistan also has vast reserves of marble, granite, and gemstones, which are used in the construction industry and are important for exports. Pakistan also has unlimited reserves of lime, which is used in making cement. Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange by exporting cement to the whole world.

He said outdated methods are used to extract minerals, which wastes 25 to 60 percent. If these deposits were extracted with modern technology, they could strengthen the economy, create significant employment opportunities, and raise people’s standard of living.

This is why our enemies want to use misguided people to keep Pakistan from progressing through terrorism. Pakistan’s destiny is survival, progress, and prosperity, and all must work together to defeat the enemy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain National Business Group Pakistan mineral economy

Comments

200 characters

‘Govt is dedicated to advancing mineral economy’

New customs values on import of tape types issued

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

IT ministry set for overhaul for WB’s $77.73m ‘DEEP’

Economic boost: Aurangzeb inspired by Singapore’s nickel exports model

CM Maryam meets Turkish President Erdogan

CM Sindh launches development campaign, criticises canal project

Bilawal re-elected PPP chairman

Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

Show-cause notice under Sec 114(1): SC dismisses petition against FBR

Read more stories