‘Govt is dedicated to advancing mineral economy’

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government is dedicated to advancing the mineral economy.

He stated that both the Prime Minister and the Army Chief are diligently working towards economic development, which has resulted in positive outcomes.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the discovery of large deposits of gold and copper in Balochistan is a significant development which can pave the way for rapid economic growth.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif realizes that the mineral sector has been waiting for attention for years. By developing this sector worth trillions of dollars, borrowing can be stopped, which will enable the country to say goodbye to the IMF and other international institutions.

He said that Army Chief Syed Asim Munir is also taking a special interest in developing the country’s economy and has assured that the Pakistan Army will provide foolproof security for the interests and protection of investors.

He said that Pakistan is a country rich in mineral resources. There are countless valuable minerals hidden under its soil that can change the state of the country’s economy. Still, this sector has never been given importance. Pakistan’s mineral resources include salt, coal, oil, gas, copper, gold, chromite, marble, and gypsum. These resources meet the country’s needs and earn valuable foreign exchange through exports.

He said Balochistan has vast coal reserves, while the Thar region has large coal reserves, which have been used to overcome the energy crisis. Thar coal has been used for the past few years, changing the region’s fate.

He noted that the Sindh provincial government’s performance in this regard is commendable. Natural gas has also been meeting the country’s energy needs for decades. In addition to gas and oil, Pakistan also has vast reserves of marble, granite, and gemstones, which are used in the construction industry and are important for exports. Pakistan also has unlimited reserves of lime, which is used in making cement. Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange by exporting cement to the whole world.

He said outdated methods are used to extract minerals, which wastes 25 to 60 percent. If these deposits were extracted with modern technology, they could strengthen the economy, create significant employment opportunities, and raise people’s standard of living.

This is why our enemies want to use misguided people to keep Pakistan from progressing through terrorism. Pakistan’s destiny is survival, progress, and prosperity, and all must work together to defeat the enemy.

