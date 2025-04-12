FTO Secretariat: First-ever ‘Diplomatic Grievance Redressal Cell’ inaugurated

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic community in Pakistan can now approach Federal Tax Ombudsman’s (FTO) newly established “Diplomatic Grievance Redressal Cell” to resolve their tax related disputes with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Terming it as a landmark initiative, the FTO of Pakistan has inaugurated the first-ever “Diplomatic Grievance Redressal Cell” at the FTO Secretariat here on Friday.

This historic step follows the successful establishment of the Overseas Pakistanis Grievance Redressal Cell (OPGRC) and aims to provide a dedicated platform for diplomats to address issues related to tax maladministration by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials.

The formal inauguration of the Diplomatic Grievance Redressal Cell took place on April 11, 2025, at the FTO Secretariat.

The event was hosted by Almas Ali Jovindah, Head of Overseas and Diplomatic Grievance cell, Legal & Media Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman and Executive Secretary of the Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman and OIC Ombudsman Association. The session was headed by panelists Including Dr Jah Federal Tax Ombudsman, Advisor Customs Dr Arslan Subuctageen and Registrar, Muhammad Khalid Javed.

Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman, was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

In his welcome address, Dr Jah emphasized his longstanding commitment to facilitating diplomats and overseas Pakistanis, both during his tenure in customs and now as the FTO. He highlighted the increasing number of complaints from embassies and stressed that the new cell would provide a transparent and efficient platform to address these issues.

The event witnessed participation from various embassies and international missions, including Austrian Embassy: Michael Hofbauer, Muhammad Ashraf Khan; Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Adnan Hayat, Petra de Koster; Australian High Commission, Akemi Inoue; Embassy of Greece, Eleni Papakonstantinou; Embassy of Switzerland: Ali Jaffari, Younes Khan, Ajwat Arslan Khan; Embassy of Germany, Christian Becker, Asif Iqbal; EU Delegation, Imran Haider, Raja Naseem Ur Rehman, Andre Koenigs and Embassy of Poland, Artur Wachowiak Almas Ali Jovindah gave an insightful presentation on the evolution of the Ombudsman institution—tracing its roots to Caliph Omar (R.A.), institutionalization by King Charles XII of Sweden in 1713, and its modern form established in 1809. Today, ombudsman institutions operate in over 140 countries.

He elaborated that the Diplomatic Grievance Redressal Cell is a dedicated mechanism to resolve tax-related grievances of diplomatic missions and international organizations. The initiative aims to promote trust and confidence within the diplomatic community, enhance transparency in grievance redressal and provide dedicated liaison officers, ensure prioritized resolutions, and offer transparent updates.

Dr Arslan Subuctageen, Advisor Customs, outlined provisions under the Customs Act allowing diplomats to import up to two duty-free vehicles, with conditions that the first vehicle is duty-free for personal use; second vehicle is permitted if the spouse holds a diplomatic card in Pakistan and the disposal of either vehicle requires Ministry of Foreign Affairs approval.

The vehicles sold within two years attract full duties; beyond two years, one percent monthly depreciation (up to 50%) applies, FTO Advisor Customs added.

Muhammad Khalid Javed, FTO Registrar with extensive tax experience, explained that the diplomats may avail zero-rated sales tax on goods/services via STR-12 authorization.

The minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 and an exemption certificate from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are required. In cases of mistaken tax payment, refund claims can be routed through the Ministry.

Under the Federal Excise Act, 2005, diplomats are conditionally exempt from FED on imports, subject to relevant compliance.

The event concluded with a Q&A session. Diplomats were invited to submit queries in writing. Participants were also provided with FTO’s newly published “Manual on Taxpayers’ Rights.”

Jovindah expressed gratitude to all attendees and reaffirmed FTO’s commitment to resolving diplomatic grievances efficiently. Participation certificates were distributed among attendees.

Dr Jah closed the session with a call to action, “We encourage all diplomats to approach us with their grievances. We are committed to protecting your rights and ensuring that no harassment by tax authorities goes unresolved.”

