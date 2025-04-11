Ihsanullah joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 10

Fast bowler Ihsanullah has joined Peshawar Zalmi for the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X), the franchise announced on Friday.

The fast bowler was picked in the supplementary pick.

Team Chairman Javed Afridi extended a warm welcome to the young pacer, stating, “We are excited to have Ihsanullah join the Zalmi family. His talent and dedication align perfectly with our vision for the season.”

Mohammad Akram, Zalmi’s Director of Cricket, revealed that Ihsanullah has been training with the squad for the past two months.

“He’s been in close contact with our coaching staff and has shown tremendous commitment during his recovery,” Akram said.

He emphasized the franchise’s support for the 21-year-old, adding, “Ihsanullah is a national asset. We are fully behind his journey and will ensure he gets the platform to shine again.”

Ihsanullah, who rose to prominence during PSL 8 with his 150+ kph deliveries and 22 wickets, has been on a rehabilitation journey since undergoing elbow surgery last year.

His inclusion as a supplementary pick underscores Zalmi’s strategy to reinforce their pace attack ahead of the tournament.

Fans have eagerly awaited Ihsanullah’s return, and his partnership with Zalmi’s star-studded lineup could prove pivotal in the team’s quest for a second PSL title. The league is set to kick off in February 2024.