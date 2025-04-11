AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
Sports

Corbin Bosch apologizes to PCB for withdrawing from PSL

Published 11 Apr, 2025

South African fast bowler Corbin Bosch has issued a formal apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his abrupt withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), accepting a financial penalty and a one-year ban from the tournament.

In a statement released released by the PCB on Thursday, Bosch expressed regret over his actions and reaffirmed his respect for the PSL, describing it as a “prestigious tournament.”

“To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down,” he said. “I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL.”

Calling it a “hard lesson,” Bosch said he hopes to return to the league in the future.

Bosch continues debut heroics to give South Africa handy lead

“I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

Bosch had initially signed with Peshawar Zalmi for the latest edition of the league but pulled out of the tournament shortly before its commencement. His withdrawal, deemed a breach of commitment by the PCB, led to disciplinary action.

